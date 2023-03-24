When was last time Miami was in Elite Eight?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are just a win away from getting into the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 1 Houston Cougars/5 Miami Hurricanes. Here’s the last time the Cougars/Hurricanes were in the Elite 8 in this tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Miami was in Elite Eight

Miami is in the Elite Eight for the second time in program history, and its first appearance came at this time last year. The Hurricanes will look for better results after getting crushed 76-50 against the eventual 2022 national champion Kansas Jayhawks. Miami will get into the Final Four for the first time ever if it can keep it rolling with a victory on Sunday.