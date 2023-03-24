 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When was last time San Diego State was in the Final Four?

We go over the last time San Diego State was in the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament.

By Erik Buchinger
San Diego State Aztecs guard Darrion Trammell shoots during the second half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen against the Alabama Crimson Tide at KFC YUM! Center. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs are one win away from advancing to the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s a look at the last time the Aztecs made it to the last weekend of March Madness.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time San Diego State was in Final Four

San Diego State will play in its first ever Elite Eight game in program history since joining the Division I ranks in 1969. The Aztecs have already reached new heights in this NCAA Tournament, and could make even more history with a victory on Sunday.

