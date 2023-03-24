When was last time San Diego State was in the Final Four?

The No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs are one win away from advancing to the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s a look at the last time the Aztecs made it to the last weekend of March Madness.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time San Diego State was in Final Four

San Diego State will play in its first ever Elite Eight game in program history since joining the Division I ranks in 1969. The Aztecs have already reached new heights in this NCAA Tournament, and could make even more history with a victory on Sunday.