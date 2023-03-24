When was last time Creighton was in the Final Four?

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays are one win away from advancing to the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 15 Princeton Tigers from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Here’s a look at the last time the Bluejays made it to the last weekend of the tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Creighton was in Final Four

Creighton never advanced to the Final Four in program history, and its only other Elite Eight matchup resulted in a loss to the Washington State Cougars in 1941. More than 80 years later, the Bluejays will get a second chance on Sunday.

This Creighton team was potentially seen as an early out with the matchup against NC State, but managed to fight through the Wolfpack in the second half. Taking down Baylor was another big victory for the Bluejays, who did ultimately get a soft matchup with Princeton. The Tigers knocked out No. 2 Arizona and No. 7 Missouri on their way to the Sweet 16.