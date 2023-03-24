When was the last time Miami was in the Final Four?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are one win away from advancing to the Final Four following Friday night’s 89-75 win over the No. 1 Houston Cougars from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s a look at the last time the Cougars/Hurricanes made it to the last weekend of the tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Miami was in Final Four

Miami never advanced to the Final Four, and this is the Hurricanes’ second ever appearance in the Elite Eight. The only other time they advanced to the Elite Eight came last year when they were hammered by the 2022 National Champion Kansas Jayhawks 76-50. Miami will get another shot at a Final Four spot on Sunday.