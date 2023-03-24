When was last time Texas was in the Final Four?

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns are one win away from advancing to the Final Four following Friday night’s win over the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here’s a look at the last time the Longhorns made it to the last weekend of the tournament.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Texas was in Final Four

Texas advanced to the Final Four three times in program history, and the last appearance came in 2003 when the Longhorns lost to the Syracuse Orange. Texas is 0-3 in Final Four games with additional appearances in 1943 and 1947, and the Longhorns are 3-4 in Elite Eight matchups in program history. Texas will keep the hopes alive for its first ever national championship with a victory on Sunday.

There has been a lot of adversity for Texas this season with Chris Beard’s eventual dismissal but this team was in contention for a No. 1 seed in the tournament and did legitimately have a chance to do something special. Let’s see if the Longhorns can make it to Houston.