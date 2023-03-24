Who is San Diego State playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide/5 San Diego State Aztecs advanced through the Sweet 16 round with a victory over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide/5 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. Here’s a look at who they’ll play for a spot in the Final Four in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State/Alabama playing in Elite Eight?

The Aztecs will face the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays/15 Princeton Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced later on Friday.

Vs. Creighton: San Diego State will look to even the series against Creighton as the Aztecs are 3-4 in this matchup in program history. San Diego State was the No. 8 seed last season and was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in a 72-69 loss to the ninth-seeded Bluejays. The Aztecs got the win in a November matchup in the 2019-20 season 83-52.

Vs. Princeton: These teams haven’t played each other in program history, and the stakes couldn’t be much higher as the winner of the first meeting will pick up a spot in the Final Four.