Who is San Diego State playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

San Diego State has won their Sweet 16 matchup and has advanced to the Elite Eight. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By Erik Buchinger
San Diego State Aztecs head coach Brian Dutcher reacts during the second half of the NCAA tournament round of sixteen against the Alabama Crimson Tide at KFC YUM! Center. Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide/5 San Diego State Aztecs advanced through the Sweet 16 round with a victory over the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide/5 San Diego State Aztecs on Friday night. Here’s a look at who they’ll play for a spot in the Final Four in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is San Diego State/Alabama playing in Elite Eight?

The Aztecs will face the No. 6 Creighton Bluejays/15 Princeton Tigers in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced later on Friday.

Vs. Creighton: San Diego State will look to even the series against Creighton as the Aztecs are 3-4 in this matchup in program history. San Diego State was the No. 8 seed last season and was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in a 72-69 loss to the ninth-seeded Bluejays. The Aztecs got the win in a November matchup in the 2019-20 season 83-52.

Vs. Princeton: These teams haven’t played each other in program history, and the stakes couldn’t be much higher as the winner of the first meeting will pick up a spot in the Final Four.

