Who is Creighton playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays earned a spot in the Elite Eight with a Friday night victory over the No. 6 15 Princeton Tigers. Just one win a way from the Final Four in Houston, here’s a look at who they’ll play.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Creighton playing in Elite Eight?

The Bluejays will face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Creighton will look to keep the series lead over San Diego State with a 4-3 record in program history. The No. 8 seed Bluejays knocked the ninth-seeded Aztecs out of last year’s NCAA Tournament 72-69. Prior to that, Creighton was crushed by Alabama in a November contest in the 2019-20 season 83-52.