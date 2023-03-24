 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Creighton playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Creighton has won their Sweet 16 matchup and has advanced to the Elite Eight. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

Princeton v Creighton
Head coach Greg McDermott of the Creighton Bluejays signals during the second half in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament against the Princeton Tigers at KFC YUM! Center on March 24, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays earned a spot in the Elite Eight with a Friday night victory over the No. 6 15 Princeton Tigers. Just one win a way from the Final Four in Houston, here’s a look at who they’ll play.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Creighton playing in Elite Eight?

The Bluejays will face the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at 2:20 p.m. from KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

Creighton will look to keep the series lead over San Diego State with a 4-3 record in program history. The No. 8 seed Bluejays knocked the ninth-seeded Aztecs out of last year’s NCAA Tournament 72-69. Prior to that, Creighton was crushed by Alabama in a November contest in the 2019-20 season 83-52.

