Who is Miami playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes picked up another victory on Friday night with a stunning 89-75 Sweet 16 win over the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the latest upset of a crazy 2023 NCAA Tournament. Here’s a look at who they’ll play next for a chance at advancing to the Final Four in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in Elite Eight?

The Hurricanes will face the No. 2 Texas Longhorns or the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced later on Friday.

The Canes have Miami split the first two games of the series against Texas, but the Hurricanes fell short in a second round matchup in the 2008 NCAA Tournament 75-72. Miami lost the previous matchup as well 123-104 in the 1988-89 season after winning the first ever contest 85-56 the year prior.

If it’s Xavier, Miami will look to keep the series lead over Xavier after winning two of the first three contests. The Canes beat the Musketeers 77-75 in 1955-56 and 87-69 in 1959-60, but Xavier picked up a win in the most recent matchup. Xavier won 83-70 in November of the 2004-05 season.