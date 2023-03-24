Who is Texas playing in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 2 Texas Longhorns advanced past the Sweet 16 round with a win over the No. 3 Xavier Musketeers on Friday night. They’re a win away from reaching the Final Four, and here’s a look at who they’ll play next for a spot in Houston.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Texas playing in Elite Eight?

The Longhorns will face the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Sunday, March 26 at at 5:05 p.m. from T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Texas split the first two games of the series against Miami, but the Longhorns will look to improve their winning streak to three against the Canes. The last contest came in the second round of the 2008 NCAA Tournament when Texas won 75-72. The Longhorns won the previous matchup as well 123-104 in the 1988-89 season, though Miami won the first ever contest 85-56 the year prior.