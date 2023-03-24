Pick on the spread for San Diego State-Alabama on March 24

A spot in the Elite Eight is on the line Friday when the San Diego State Aztecs and Alabama Crimson Tide do battle from the KFC Yum! Center in Kentucky with each team having lots of similarities on defense, but playing at a different tempo.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (-7.5, 137)

Entering Friday, Alabama ranks sixth in the nation in total possessions per game while San Diego State is 260th, but unlike past seasons, San Diego State has experience playing at a fast tempo.

Through their first 11 games of the season, San Diego State was 62nd in the country in total possessions per game, a mark similar to Memphis and Iowa at the time before going back to their roots of playing a slower brand of basketball, meaning they are capable of playing at a high level at Alabama’s pace.

Both teams are two of the best at guarding the 3-point arc with Alabama third in the country in 3-point shooting percentage while San Diego State is fourth in America, but the question of whether or not there should be an asterisk on Alabama’s 3-point shooting defense numbers.

The SEC had the worst collective 3-point shooting percentage among power conferences and six teams that ranked in the bottom 60 in the country in 3-point shooting percentage were in the SEC.

The Crimson Tide’s offense also relies much more on 3-pointers, taking 47.5% of their shots from 3-point range, which is the eighth-highest percentage in the country. By comparison, San Diego State takes 34.7% of their shots from 3-point range, which ranks 266th in the nation.

While Alabama overall this season is giving up fewer points per possession, ranking fourth in the nation in points allowed per possession while San Diego State is 15th, the Crimson Tide’s turnovers goes a long way in canceling out that edge.

In games played away from home, Alabama is 249th in the country in turnovers committed per possession and can’t bank on a lot of second chance opportunities on the glass with San Diego State 27th in America in rebound rate.

With San Diego State much more equipped to go against an uptempo team than in past years coupled with Alabama’s heavy reliance on making 3-point shots, San Diego State will push the Crimson Tide to the brink and put another one-seed on upset alert.

The Play: San Diego State +7.5

Get Peterson’s spread and total lines for every game on the college basketball board.

Check out the DraftKings college basketball betting splits with public money and betting percentages.