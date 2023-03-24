Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 24

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by NBATV’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 24

Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable

The Pacers are starting to fade in the play-in race, which means Haliburton should probably be shut down for the year. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin are the best DFS plays for Indiana.

Keldon Johnson (neck) - probable

Devin Vassell (injury management) - questionable

Jeremy Sochan (injury management) - OUT

Johnson should be a solid filler play with Sochan out, and he’ll gain more value if Vassell is also ruled out.

Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT

Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT

Kristaps Porzingis is the focal point offensively with both Kuzma and Beal out. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija should get starts in this one, along with Daniel Gafford.

Scottie Barnes (wrist) - quesetionable

Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable

OG Anunoby stands to benefit the most if both players are ruled out, with Pascal Siakam potentially seeing more usage as well. If Trent Jr. is ruled out, Will Barton is a nice replacement play in fantasy formats.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable

Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) - questionable

If Irving sits, Luka Doncic will gain more value as the focal point for Dallas offensively. If Hardaway Jr. sits, Reggie Bullock and Josh Green will see more touches.

Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT

Joe Ingles should see more usage as a creator with Crowder out. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will also absorb some of those minutes, although Ingles has the most upside of those three in DFS lineups.

Lauri Markkanen (hand) - OUT

Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT

Ochai Agbaji remains a strong value play with Clarkson out. Walker Kessler should see most of the minutes in the frontcourt with Markkanen out. Kelly Olynyk is also an option for Utah.

Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable, expected to play

James Harden (Achilles) - questionable

Embiid suffered this injury Wednesday and sat the second half due to the score. He’s expected to be able to go here. Harden also sat Wednesday and his situation is a bit more unclear. If he sits, Tyrese Maxey should once again be set to start.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable

Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable

DeRozan suffered this issue Wednesday and left the game for good. If he’s out, Zach LaVine becomes the primary perimeter scoring option with Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu also seeing more minutes.

Damian Lillard (calf) - probable

Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT

Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT

Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - questionable

The Blazers are breaking down at the wrong time and are seeing their play-in chances slip. Shaedon Sharpe is a great filler play with Simons out, and Drew Eubanks is likely to start if Nurkic sits.

Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT, expected to miss two games

Ayton remains out. Jock Landale should be the primary center, with Bismack Biyombo also getting decent playing time.

Kevin Huerter (knee) - questionable

If Huerter is out, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes gain value as perimeter threats in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - expected to sit

The Thunder said SGA wouldn’t play back-to-backs for the rest of the season and he played Thursday, so the expectation is he sits. However, Oklahoma City probably didn’t believe it would be in the running for a play-in spot. There’s a chance the star guard suits up here. If he doesn’t, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are solid DFS replacement options.

Anthony Davis (foot) - probable

Davis will be in for the Lakers.