Joel Embiid, Kyrie Irving, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Friday, March 24

We’ve got 10 games on Friday’s NBA slate, anchored by NBATV’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 24
Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics
Tyrese Haliburton (ankle) - questionable
The Pacers are starting to fade in the play-in race, which means Haliburton should probably be shut down for the year. Andrew Nembhard, T.J. McConnell and Bennedict Mathurin are the best DFS plays for Indiana.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Washington Wizards
Keldon Johnson (neck) - probable
Devin Vassell (injury management) - questionable
Jeremy Sochan (injury management) - OUT
Johnson should be a solid filler play with Sochan out, and he’ll gain more value if Vassell is also ruled out.
Kyle Kuzma (ankle) - OUT
Bradley Beal (knee) - OUT
Kristaps Porzingis is the focal point offensively with both Kuzma and Beal out. Corey Kispert and Deni Avdija should get starts in this one, along with Daniel Gafford.
Detroit Pistons vs. Toronto Raptors
Scottie Barnes (wrist) - quesetionable
Gary Trent Jr. (elbow) - questionable
OG Anunoby stands to benefit the most if both players are ruled out, with Pascal Siakam potentially seeing more usage as well. If Trent Jr. is ruled out, Will Barton is a nice replacement play in fantasy formats.
Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Dallas Mavericks
Kyrie Irving (foot) - questionable
Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) - questionable
If Irving sits, Luka Doncic will gain more value as the focal point for Dallas offensively. If Hardaway Jr. sits, Reggie Bullock and Josh Green will see more touches.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz
Jae Crowder (calf) - OUT
Joe Ingles should see more usage as a creator with Crowder out. Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton will also absorb some of those minutes, although Ingles has the most upside of those three in DFS lineups.
Lauri Markkanen (hand) - OUT
Jordan Clarkson (finger) - OUT
Ochai Agbaji remains a strong value play with Clarkson out. Walker Kessler should see most of the minutes in the frontcourt with Markkanen out. Kelly Olynyk is also an option for Utah.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Golden State Warriors
Joel Embiid (calf) - questionable, expected to play
James Harden (Achilles) - questionable
Embiid suffered this injury Wednesday and sat the second half due to the score. He’s expected to be able to go here. Harden also sat Wednesday and his situation is a bit more unclear. If he sits, Tyrese Maxey should once again be set to start.
Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers
DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable
Alex Caruso (foot) - questionable
DeRozan suffered this issue Wednesday and left the game for good. If he’s out, Zach LaVine becomes the primary perimeter scoring option with Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu also seeing more minutes.
Damian Lillard (calf) - probable
Anfernee Simons (foot) - OUT
Jerami Grant (quad) - OUT
Jusuf Nurkic (knee) - questionable
The Blazers are breaking down at the wrong time and are seeing their play-in chances slip. Shaedon Sharpe is a great filler play with Simons out, and Drew Eubanks is likely to start if Nurkic sits.
Phoenix Suns vs. Sacramento Kings
Deandre Ayton (hip) - OUT, expected to miss two games
Ayton remains out. Jock Landale should be the primary center, with Bismack Biyombo also getting decent playing time.
Kevin Huerter (knee) - questionable
If Huerter is out, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes gain value as perimeter threats in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (injury management) - expected to sit
The Thunder said SGA wouldn’t play back-to-backs for the rest of the season and he played Thursday, so the expectation is he sits. However, Oklahoma City probably didn’t believe it would be in the running for a play-in spot. There’s a chance the star guard suits up here. If he doesn’t, Josh Giddey and Tre Mann are solid DFS replacement options.
Anthony Davis (foot) - probable
Davis will be in for the Lakers.