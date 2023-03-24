Keys to winning for UConn in Elite Eight of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The UConn Huskies will meet the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Elite 8 Saturday to determine the winner of the West Region in the 2023 NCAA tournament. Here’s a look at some of the key stats for UConn to win this game and advance to the Final Four.

Keys to winning for UConn vs. Gonzaga

Get Jordan Hawkins going

Hawkins is scoring at about the same rate in wins and losses this season, but his shooting percentages are much better in good results. The guard makes 41.7% of his shots and 38.7% of his threes in wins, as opposed to 37.9% and 33.9% respectively in losses. If Hawkins can get clean looks and shoot the ball well, the Huskies have a strong chance of emerging victorious.

Control the boards

The Huskies surely watched Gonzaga dominate the glass in the second half against UCLA, and they’re going to prioritize finishing defensive possessions out with a rebound. UConn has won the rebounding battle in all three of its games so far in the tournament.

Cut down on turnovers

Somehow, UConn had 17 turnovers against Arkansas. That didn’t matter because the Razorbacks couldn’t buy a bucket, but that stuff won’t fly against a highly efficient offensive team like Gonzaga. The Huskies will have to be diligent with the basketball in this contest.