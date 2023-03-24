What to expect from Phillies 1B Darick Hall in fantasy this season after Rhys Hoskins injury

The Phillies’ quest to repeat as National League champions took a huge blow earlier this week when starting first basemen Rhys Hoskins tore the ACL in his left knee during a spring training game on Thursday.

Oh man, Rhys Hoskins goes down on a routine grounder. Doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/AfaTOhl6R2 — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrown0914) March 23, 2023

Since his debut in 2017, Hoskins has been one of the most productive first basemen in baseball, as he ranks 12th in baseball in home runs (148) and 16th in RBIs (405) in that time frame. Last year, Hoskins slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs while finishing in the 78th percentile in expected slugging and the 83rd percentile in walk rate and exit velocity.

Now, with Hoskins out for the season, the Phillies will likely turn to 27-year-old Darick Hall as a replacement, with Phillies’ President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski going as far as to say that Hall will get the majority of playing time at first base.

Dombrowksi says that Hoskins will get a second opinion but it’s clear there’s a tear. They say they expect him to be out for the season. Added that they “like Darick Hall a lot” and feel that he’ll get the majority of playing time at first base. — Alex Coffey (@byalexcoffey) March 24, 2023

In 41 games last year, Hall hit .250 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs. That said, almost all of his damage was done against right-handed pitchers, as he went 1-for-12 against leftys. While Dombrowksi said that Hall will get more opportunities, he was more coy when asked if Hall will get starts against left-handed pitchers, saying “He’ll get the majority of playing time, but the majority of playing time we face righties. But I don’t know what we’re going to do in that regard. We haven’t discussed that part of it yet.”

When it comes to fantasy baseball, Hall should be considered as a late-round pick; I wouldn’t take him before pick 370, if at all. He’s got Major League pop (89th percentile in exit velocity), but strikes out a ton (31 % strikeout rate) and will likely end up fitting in as a platoon player as the season goes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Phillies go out and grab a first baseman (Miguel Sano is a free agent and Luke Voit could be squeezed out of the Brewers’ roster picture), which would put an obvious limit on Hall’s production. Outside of selecting him as a late-round stash and grab for your bench, I’d wait to see how things shake out with Hall before adding him to your roster.