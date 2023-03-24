How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for March 24 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.

Wrestlemania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, is now just eight nights away and the company has officially touched down in the west coast as it draws ever-so-close to the spectacle. With the card mostly complete, we’re beginning to see most of the build towards the show get wrapped up. Tonight’s show will be filled with many of the main participants of marquee matches for the two-night event.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, March 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

Dominik Mysterio has spent the last few weeks trying to bait his father Rey into accepting his challenge for a match at Wrestlemania. The elder Mysterio and incoming inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame has been steadfast in his refusal to fight his son, drawing the ire of the younger Mysterio. Dominik has tried making things more personal with each passing week and tonight, he has invited the rest of the Mysterio family onto the show in an attempt to finally get what he wants from his father. Rey will have to deal with that as well as a one-on-one match with L.A. Knight tonight.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally repaired their broken friendship last Friday, embracing each other with a hug as last week’s episode of Smackdown went off the air. On this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the two friends officially challenged the Usos to a match for the undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Wrestlemania. Tonight, Kevin Owens will have Sami Zayn on as a guest of the “KO Show” just a week out from their title match.

On another front of the Bloodline war, Cody Rhodes got into a verbal duel with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns during the main event segment of Raw this past Monday. The No. 1 contender played on growing insecurities of Reigns in regards to the Bloodline, stating that his cousins and Paul Heyman will all leave him once he loses his titles at Wrestlemania. Just four days after cutting this promo, Rhodes will be in action tonight when going one-on-one with Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

Speaking of Imperium, the group interfered in the IC title No. 1 contender’s match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus last week, causing a no contest. As a result, WWE official Adam Pearce declared that Intercontinental Champion Gunther will defend his belt against both men in a triple-threat match at Wrestlemania. Tonight, all three men will make it official with a contract signing.

Also on the show, we’ll see if Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley appear after getting physical last week.