Odds for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before Round of 16

The final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sweet 16 has been set, and one champion will emerge after four rounds of golf on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

After three days of round-robin group play, the top 16 players have emerged and will face off in a bracket just like the one used by March Madness: The Group No. 1 winner (Scottie Scheffler) will face the Group No. 16 winner (J.T. Poston), the Group No. 2 winner (Billy Horschel) draws the Group No. 15 winner (Cameron Young), and so on.

All 16 golfers will tee off Saturday morning, with the winning eight going back out on the course for the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday the remaining four winners will play 36 holes again, with the semifinals in the morning, and a championship match and a third-place match in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from DraftKings Sportsbook before the Round of 16 begins on Saturday, March 25.