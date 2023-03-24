 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Odds for 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play before Round of 16

The groups have finished and the bracket is set for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of odds for the last four rounds at Austin Country Club.

By Collin Sherwin
Rory McIlroy lines up a putt at the twelfth hole during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports

The final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sweet 16 has been set, and one champion will emerge after four rounds of golf on Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

After three days of round-robin group play, the top 16 players have emerged and will face off in a bracket just like the one used by March Madness: The Group No. 1 winner (Scottie Scheffler) will face the Group No. 16 winner (J.T. Poston), the Group No. 2 winner (Billy Horschel) draws the Group No. 15 winner (Cameron Young), and so on.

All 16 golfers will tee off Saturday morning, with the winning eight going back out on the course for the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon. On Sunday the remaining four winners will play 36 holes again, with the semifinals in the morning, and a championship match and a third-place match in the afternoon.

Here’s a look at the odds to win the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from DraftKings Sportsbook before the Round of 16 begins on Saturday, March 25.

2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Sweet 16 odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Scottie Scheffler +400
Rory McIlroy +550
Patrick Cantlay +800
Max Homa +850
Xander Schauffele +900
Cameron Young +900
Jason Day +1000
Sam Burns +1600
Billy Horschel +2000
Kurt Kitayama +2000
Matt Kuchar +2500
Andrew Putnam +2500
Lucas Herbert +2800
J.J. Spaun +2800
J.T. Poston +3500
Mackenzie Hughes +4000

More From DraftKings Nation