Which teams have advanced to the Elite Eight in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament?

We track each team that has earned their trip to the regional finals of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.

By DKNation Staff
Miami v Villanova Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

We started with 68, and by the end of play on Saturday we’ll be down to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament. We’ve got a few No. 1 seeds still in play, but the rest of the field features a nice mix of teams with paths to the Final Four. Elite Eight games will take place Sunday and Monday once the contests from Friday and Saturday are settled.

The best four teams from that event will look to cut down the nets at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, for the Final Four. The national semifinals are scheduled for Friday, March 31, and the national championship game will take place on Sunday, April 2.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Greenville Regional 1: TBD

Greenville Regional 2: No. 9 Miami, No. 3 LSU

Seattle Regional 1: TBD

Seattle Regional 2: TBD

