Ticket prices for Final Four holding steady despite Alabama, Houston being eliminated

The 2023 NCAA tournament has featured plenty of big upsets and the madness continued Friday with the last No. 1 seeds being eliminated. With the Alabama Crimson Tide and Houston Cougars both being sent home, this is the first tournament since the NCAA began seeding in 1979 where all the No. 1 seeds have failed to make the Elite 8. The last time no No. 1 seeds made the Final Four happened in 2011.

If you’re a fan looking to make the trip to Houston for the Final Four this year, don’t expect to see ticket prices drop even with Alabama and Houston being eliminated. At least, not in the immediate market. According to Front Office Sports, the cheapest ticket price for the semifinals was $255 before the bracket started playing itself out. The cheapest ticket for the national title game was $193, and the all-session pass was $335.

At the moment, the cheapest all-session pass on StubHub is $293 and the national title game price is $178. On TiqIQ, the cheapest all-session pass is $292 and the national title game price is $246. So despite the No. 1 seeds who had a close fan base to the Final Four being out, prices haven’t fallen much.

Of course, it’s a bit too early to really see prices fall. We’ll likely see more drastic movement late Sunday night into Monday morning once the Final Four teams are set.