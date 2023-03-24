Jim Larranaga celebrates Miami’s Sweet 16 victory with locker room dance [VIDEO]

The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes are dancing their way into the Elite Eight for the second year in a row, and the celebration that started on the court extended into the locker room Friday night.

Moments after Miami throttled No. 1 seeded Houston in an 89-75 victory in the Sweet 16, Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga wasted no time in showing off the moves with a must-watch celebration dance in the locker room.

Back-to-back appearances in the Elite Eight for the Hurricanes may be sweet, but seeing coach Larranaga breaking it down in the locker room might be even sweeter. Check out the must-watch moment below:

JIM LARRANAGA BREAKING IT DOWN IN THE LOCKER ROOM @CanesHoops pic.twitter.com/24gqeUVqbR — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2023

While Larranaga and the Hurricanes show off the moves in the locker room, they await the winner of No. 15 Princeton and No. 6 Creighton in their next matchup on Sunday.