Texas forward Dylan Disu OUT of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Xavier with foot injury

Update: Dylan Disu returned to the bench wearing a boot on his left foot, indicating that he is done for the evening.

Texas Longhorns forward Dylan Disu has exited Friday’s Sweet 16 matchup against the Xavier Musketeers with a foot injury. The senior was dealing with a foot issue during pregame warmups and tossed his shoe as he walked to the locker room according to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson.

This is a big blow for the Longhorns lineup as he has played a critical role for the team throughout the month of March. In last Saturday’s second round matchup against Penn State, he stepped up with 28 points and 10 rebounds as the Horns put down the Nittany Lions 71-66. It was his second double-double performance of the tournament already and continued a hot streak that began during the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas has jumped out to an early lead against Xavier and we’ll see if it can maintain it with Disu sidelined.