Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 catchers for 2023 MLB season

We go over the top players at catcher for the 2023 fantasy baseball season.

By Teddy Ricketson
J.T. Realmuto #10 of Team USA looks on prior to Game 6 of Pool C between Team Canada and Team USA at Chase Field on Monday, March 13, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB season will start on Thursday, March 30. Now is the perfect time to fire up a fantasy baseball draft, and we are bringing you a series of articles overviewing the top 301 players as well as doing a positional breakdown. This article will focus on catchers, who are often overlooked when it comes to rankings.

It’s no secret that the catcher position is top-heavy. J.T. Realmuto is in line for another big role for the Philadelphia Phillies. With Bryce Harper confirmed out to start the season and then Rhys Hoskins picking up an injury in spring training, Realmuto will need to be his consistent and reliable self.

Adley Rutschman, Will Smith and Salvador Perez round out proven catchers that are on the same teams as they were last year. While it could be tempting to overdraft one of these players, there is a lot of value to be had later in the draft. Willson Contreras, Sean Murphy and Tyler Stephenson are all guys you can take later in drafts that should have good years.

Make sure that you have a strategy when it comes to the position. With some platforms changing their standard roster, bench spots will be limited. On ESPN, for example, you only have three bench spots. You’re likely going to want a backup catcher but may have to play him as a UTIL or take someone that has a secondary position like Christian Bethancourt, who can double as a first baseman.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 31 catchers

2023 Fantasy Baseball Top 31 Catcher Rankings

Rank Player Name Position Team
Rank Player Name Position Team
1 J.T. Realmuto C PHI
2 Adley Rutschman C BAL
3 Will Smith C LAD
4 Salvador Perez C KC
5 Daulton Varsho C/OF TOR
6 Willson Contreras C STL
7 William Contreras C MIL
8 Sean Murphy C ATL
9 Alejandro Kirk C TOR
10 MJ Melendez C/OF KC
11 Tyler Stephenson C CIN
12 Cal Raleigh C SEA
13 Keibert Ruiz C WSH
14 Gabriel Moreno C ARI
15 Danny Jansen C TOR
16 Logan O'Hoppe C LAA
17 Yasmani Grandal C CWS
18 Jonah Heim C TEX
19 Travis d'Arnaud C ATL
20 Bo Naylor C CLE
21 Christian Bethancourt C/1B TB
22 Austin Nola C SD
23 Christian Vazquez C MIN
24 Joey Bart C SF
25 Carson Kelly C ARI
26 Jose Trevino C NYY
27 Eric Haase C DET
28 Elias Diaz C COL
29 Omar Narvaez C NYM
30 Jacob Stallings C MIA
31 Nick Fortes C MIA

