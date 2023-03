Fantasy baseball rankings: Top 301 overall for 2023 MLB season

The MLB regular season will start on Thursday, March 30. With just under a week to go until Opening Day, now is the time to start looking into firing up your redraft fantasy baseball leagues. Depending on the format that you are using, the standard lineup for a site like ESPN will have you draft 19 players per roster. With that in mind, we ranked 301 players and will also have specific articles for each position.

The top of the top 300 is going to be no surprise. Los Angeles Angels phenom Shohei Ohtani does it all. He will give you both hitting and pitching stats and has as much upside as anyone. The biggest surprise at the top is Houston Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. He has continuously gotten better in his career and looks to continue that momentum for Houston this season.

Prospects are included in these rankings and vary by whether or not they will start the year on the big league roster. The top 301 is projecting how the entire season will go, so even if a prospect is lower down, they could be called up in a few months and become a vital part of your team. Even if they aren’t productive now, they are worthy of a stash if you can swing it.

These rankings are accurate as of March 23, prior to the Rhys Hoskins injury. There hasn’t been an official ruling on his status, so for now, he is included but Jose Altuve, Adam Wainwright and Raisel Iglesias are all ranked with their injury in mind.

2023 fantasy baseball rankings: Top 301 overall