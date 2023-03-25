Tee times for semifinals of 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play has been narrowed down to just four remaining golfers after two rounds of playoffs on Saturday at the Austin Country Club. No. 13 Sam Burns will face No. 1 Scottie Scheffler on Sunday, and No. 3 Rory McIlroy will face No. 15 Cameron Young.

The two golfers who don’t advance to the finals will play in a third-place match on Sunday afternoon. The winner of the third place match will receive $275,000 more than the golfer who loses and finishes in fourth place, but both will make over $1 million in winnings just from reaching Sunday.

Sunday’s matches will be available to watch on the Golf Channel from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. ET and on NBC from 3:00-7:00 p.m. ET. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a the list of matches for the semifinals of the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin Country Club on Sunday. Once we have tee times, we’ll add them below.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler vs. No. 13 Sam Burns, 10:05 a.m. ET

No. 3 Rory McIlroy vs. No. 15 Cameron Young, 10:20 a.m. ET