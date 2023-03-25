How much will the winner of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play receive in 2023

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play upped its purse this year from $12 million to $20 million. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the WGC invites a field of many of the top-ranked players in the world. It has always done that, but this year golfers are receiving extra compensation for beating the best of their peers with the PGA’s designation.

The winner of the tournament will receive $3.5 million, with the runner-up receiving $2.2 million. Of the five elevated events that have already taken place in 2023, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have each won two, with Kurt Kitayama taking the fifth.

The WGC-Dell Match Play takes place at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The winner will also receive 550 FedExCup points and 67 OWGR points.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.