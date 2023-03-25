 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winners share for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, taking place in Austin, Texas in 2023.

By Grace McDermott
Scottie Scheffler holds up The Players Championship trophy at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Corey Perrine / USA TODAY NETWORK

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play upped its purse this year from $12 million to $20 million. As one of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events, the WGC invites a field of many of the top-ranked players in the world. It has always done that, but this year golfers are receiving extra compensation for beating the best of their peers with the PGA’s designation.

The winner of the tournament will receive $3.5 million, with the runner-up receiving $2.2 million. Of the five elevated events that have already taken place in 2023, Scottie Scheffler and Jon Rahm have each won two, with Kurt Kitayama taking the fifth.

The WGC-Dell Match Play takes place at the Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas. The winner will also receive 550 FedExCup points and 67 OWGR points.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

2023 WGC Match Play Prize Money

Place Prize Money
1 $3,500,000
2 $2,200,000
3 $1,420,000
4 $1,145,000
5 $645,000
6 $645,000
7 $645,000
8 $645,000
9 $365,000
10 $365,000
11 $365,000
12 $365,000
13 $365,000
14 $365,000
15 $365,000
16 $365,000
17 $275,000
18 $258,000
19 $246,000
20 $236,000
21 $226,000
22 $216,000
23 $208,000
24 $200,000
25 $192,000
26 $184,000
27 $178,000
28 $172,000
29 $166,000
30 $160,000
31 $155,000
32 $150,000
33 $145,000
34 $140,000
35 $136,000
36 $132,000
37 $128,000
38 $124,000
39 $120,000
40 $116,000
41 $112,000
42 $108,000
43 $104,000
44 $100,000
45 $96,000
46 $93,000
47 $90,000
48 $88,000
49 $86,000
50 $84,000
51 $82,000
52 $80,000
53 $78,000
54 $76,000
55 $74,000
56 $73,000
57 $72,000
58 $71,000
59 $70,000
60 $69,000
61 $68,000
62 $67,000
63 $66,000
64 $65,000

