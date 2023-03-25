Full undercard for Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey junior welterweight fight

Saturday will be a busy day of boxing, and one card that might fly a little under the radar is the ESPN+ card topped by a junior welterweight bout between José Ramirez and Richard Commey. The event gets started at 7 p.m. ET and the main card gets underway at 10 p.m.

The main event is likely to get started in the 11 p.m. hour and it features a pair of intriguing talents. Ramirez is 27-1 and looking to continue rebuilding his standing after a unanimous decision loss to Josh Taylor in 2021. He lost the WBC and WBO titles in a bout that crowned Taylor the undisputed 140 pound champion. Ramirez returned to the ring a year ago and won a unanimous decision over José Pedraza.

Commey is 30-4-1 and also coming off a bout against Pedraza. The two fought to a draw as Commey made his move up to the junior welterweight division. He found success at lightweight, claiming the IBF title in 2019. However, he lost it to Teófimo Lopez later that year and is 1-2-1 since his last successful title defense.

Ramirez comes into the bout as a sizable favorite with -700 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Commey is a +450 underdog.

The undercard features a women’s strawweight title unification bout. Seniesa Estrada (23-0) is putting her WBA title on the line while Tina Rupprecht (12-0-1) is putting her WBC title on the line. Estrada won the WBA in 2021 and has made three successful defenses. Rupprecht won her title in 2017 and has made six successful defenses.

Full Card for José Ramirez vs. Richard Commey