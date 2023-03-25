Full undercard for Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat junior welterweight fight

Popular Mexican-American boxer Jose Zepeda will headline a DAZN/Golden Boy card this Saturday, March 25, against Neeraj Goyat from Domo Alcade, Guadalajara, Mexico. The fight will take place in the light welterweight (140-pound) division. The event is set to get underway at 8 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled for 11 p.m. ET. DAZN will handle the broadcast and live stream.

Zepeda (35-3-2) saw his five-fight win streak go by the wasteside in November when he was knocked out in the 11th round by Regis Prograis in a WBC light welterweight title fight. It was the third time Zepeda fought for a world championship and his third loss in those fights. Zepeda’s last win came in October 2021 when he beat Josue Vargas by first-round TKO to win a WBC regional title.

Goyat (17-3-2) has split his time between being a professional boxer and a TV and film personality in his home country of India. He was much more active in 2022, fighting four times and winning three by knockout. His most recently victory came in July, when he beat Channarong Injampa by technical knockout.

Zepeda is a big -4000 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Goyat is betting at +1400.

Full Card for Jose Zepeda vs. Neeraj Goyat