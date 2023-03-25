Full undercard for David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant super middleweight title fight

In one of the most anticipated super-middleweight bouts of the decade, Caleb Plant (22-1, 13KOs) and David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will scrap for the Interim WBC title on Saturday (Mar. 25) at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. The fight is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Both Plant and Benavidez have outwardly expressed a mutual loathing for one another, and with a shot to face top dog Canelo Alvarez looming for the victor, these super-middleweights should come in ready to inflict damage. Plant, who displays fantastic footwork and ring command in every match, has only one loss in his professional career (TKO loss to Canelo back in November 2021). On the other glove, Benavidez brings an undefeated pro record (23 KOs) along with a scary power punching ability. Keep in mind: A fighter has not gone the distance against Benavidez since February 2018 (Ronald Gavril).

However, before Plant and Benavidez take the ring in “Fabulous” Las Vegas, Nevada, we will be treated to a talented undercard lineup. In a clash of welterweights (also scheduled for 12 rounds), undefeated Canadian Cade Crowley (21-0) will take on journeyman Abel Ramos (27-5-2). Naturally, Ramos is confident that his career experience and hard time in the ring will make the difference against Crowley.

Serving at the penultimate match (immediately following Crowley-Ramos), we’ll see a 10-round super-welterweight bout between two undefeated fighters: Jesus Ramos (19-0) and Joseph Spencer (16-0). Ramos is actually the nephew of the aforementioned Abel Ramos, so there is a chance that it will be a victorious family affair Saturday in “Sin City.” Still, against Spencer, Jesus Ramos will have his work cut out for him, as someone will leave with a blemish on their professional record.

For the Main Event, David Benavidez is favored to emerge victorious with a moneyline price of -310 at DraftKings Sportsbook. His opponent, Caleb Plant, sits at +240 on the moneyline. On the undercard, DraftKings Sportsbook shows Crowley as a heavy favorite (-800) against Abel Ramos (5/1), while Ramos’ nephew Jesus is favored (-250) to beat Joseph Spencer (+190)

Full Card for David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant