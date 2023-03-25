Jose Ramirez vs. Richard Commey fight time, live stream, more for junior welterweight bout

A pair of junior welterweight contenders look to get back on track in a WBC eliminator this weekend. José Ramirez will face Richard Commey in a WBC title eliminator in Fresno, California this weekend on ESPN+.

How to watch José Ramirez vs. Richard Commey

The fight card get started at 7 p.m. ET and the main card will get underway at approximately 10 p.m. The main event ring walks will start in the 11 p.m. hour, depending on the length of the rest of the card.

The fight is going to be broadcast on ESPN+ — meaning you’ll need a subscription in order to watch the event. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where a monthly subscription for $9.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $12.99 per month. Once you’ve got a valid login, you can watch the bout with WatchESPN or on the ESPN app.

Fighter history

Both fighters are coming into this bout off a fight with José Pedraza. Ramirez (27-1, 17 KOs) beat Pedraza last March, also in Fresno. It was Ramirez’s first fight following a unanimous decision loss to Josh Taylor in a bid for the undisputed 140 pound crown. Ramirez held the WBC and WBO titles and was challenging Taylor for the WBA, IBF, and The Ring titles. Taylor won the fight 114-112 on all three cards.

Commey (30-4-1) fought Pedraza to a split draw last August in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This comes amidst a struggling stretch for Commey, where he has gone 1-2-1 since a successful defense of the IBF title.

Ramirez comes into the bout ranking well in all four major sanctioning bodies. He is fifth in the WBC and WBA, seventh in the IBF, and fourth in the WBO. Commey is ninth in the WBC, 12th in the IBF, and eighth in the WBO. Regis Prograis is the current WBC champ that the winner could eventually get a crack at.

Fight odds

Ramirez is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -700 while Commey is a +450 underdog.

Full card for José Ramirez vs. Richard Commey