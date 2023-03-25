Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light fight time, live stream, more for WBO cruiserweight title bout

In a clash of cruiserweight titans, undefeated WBO champion Lawrence Okolie (18-0, 14 KOs) will embark on his second title defense, taking on undefeated New Zealander David Light (20-0, 12 KOs) at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, March 25. With the Main card slated to begin at 3 p.m. ET, here are all the details for Saturday’s cruiserweight title bout:

How to watch Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light

As just mentioned, the Main card is forecasted to begin at 3 p.m. ET, while the Main event ring walks for Okolie-Light are tentatively scheduled at 6 p.m. ET. If you are in America, keep in mind that this fight will take place across the pond in Manchester, England.

Sky Sports will stream Saturday’s broadcast from AO Arena, which can be obtained with a paid subscription. Only interested in the upcoming card? Thankfully, Sky Sports offers a one-day subscription for a reasonable price (less than $14.75 American) if you don’t see yourself needing a longer membership.

Fighter history

WBO Champion Lawrence Okolie may currently be the most trending name in the cruiserweight division after Oleksandr Usyk. With devasting power in both hands, Okolie has earned knockouts with the left and the right in two of his past three bouts (the other was a unanimous decision). At 6’5, Okolie will need to stay disciplined against the shorter David Light (6’2), as the challenger from New Zealand also boasts an undefeated pro record. Still, Okolie has the type of power that is not to be messed around with. Remember: You play other sports, but don’t “play” boxing.

As just mentioned, David Light is also undefeated since turning pro and also has a Commonwealth silver medal on his resume. Light possesses skills that are undeniable, but he faces his tallest task yet against Okolie (literally and figuratively). The New Zealander will need to utilize the ring space with intention and precision if he hopes to upset the champ on Saturday. After hearing of Okolie’s knockout prediction for Saturday, Light responded simply, “Talk is cheap.” That is the right attitude to pull off a lengthy upset. Light will need to lean on technique if he wishes to overcome Okolie’s half-a-foot reach advantage.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Lawrence Okolie enters as an overwhelming favorite (-900) to successfully defend his WBO cruiserweight title. The challenger, David Light, shows an ambitious moneyline price, paying back at 5/1 should he pull off the upset. With the round total set at 7.5 (O +105/ U -140) at DraftKings Sportsbook, the shortest-priced “Winning Method” prop is “Okolie by KO/TKO/DQ (-255),” whereas the longest odds show on the outright Draw (20/1).

Full card for Lawrence Okolie vs. David Light