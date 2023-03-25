David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant fight time, live stream, more for WBC super middleweight title bout

In an effort to give the boxing community a long-sought-after fight, undefeated interim super-middleweight WBC champion David Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will put it all on the line versus Caleb Plant (22-1, 13 KOs). The respective fighters here have done their fair share of trash-talking and are eager to share the squared-circle together. With the fight slated for Saturday, March 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, here’s how you can tune in:

How to watch David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant

With the overall event scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. ET, Benavidez-Plant should make their ring walks (tentatively) by 11 p.m. ET.

Showtime PPV will hold the broadcasting rights, offered at $74.99 for the entire event. Additionally, the fight can be purchased via livestream at PPV.com for the same price.

Fighter history

At 26, right-handed American David “El Bandera Roja” Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) showcases one of the most complete skill sets in the super-middleweight class. He stands at 6’2 with a 74.5-inch reach and possesses possibly the most powerful punching profile in the division. Yet, as powerful as Benavidez is, it is his accuracy that makes him the knockout threat that he is. Remember: No boxer has lasted a full fight against Benavidez since February 2018 (def. Ronald Gavril via UD).

Caleb “Sweethands” Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) is a very well-rounded fighter at age 30. With only a single blemish on his professional boxing record (a respectable loss to Canelo Alvarez back in November of 2021), Plant does exactly the opposite of his surname, staying mobile in the ring. With flourishing footwork, Plant is a crafty fighter that has made a living off making his opponents miss. Against the heavy-handed Benavidez, Plant will look to keep his opponent off balance and off schedule.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the undefeated Benavidez is showing as a confident -310 favorite on the moneyline, while Plant is priced at +240 to pull off the upset on Saturday in “Sin City.” With the round total at 9.5 (O -120/U -115), DraftKings Sportsbook has “Benavidez by KO/TKO/DQ (-145)” as the Winning Method with the shortest odds, with an outright Draw showing the longest shot Winning Method (16/1).

Full card for David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant