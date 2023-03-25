How to watch the XPEL 225 Truck race, via live stream

The NASCAR Truck Series heads to Austin, Texas for its next race. The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) road course will play host to the 2023 XPEL 225 on Saturday, March 25. The race itself will get underway at 1:30 p.m. ET and will air on FS1.

The XPEL 225 is broken up into three stages. The first stage will be 12 laps, followed by a 14-lap second stage. The third and final stage will be 15 laps. This will be the third iteration of this race. Todd Gilliland won the inaugural event in 2021 in 1:58:30. Zane Smith took the checkered flag in last year’s race that went into overtime. He finished 46 laps in 2:25:00.

Christian Eckes won last week’s race in Atlanta. He was followed by Nicholas Sanchez, John Hunter Nemechek, Bayley Curry and Ben Rhodes. This was Eckes’ first win of the season.

How to watch the XPEL 225

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX Live

Live streaming the XPEL 225 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.