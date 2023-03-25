How to watch Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin this weekend for the Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today. The Circuit of the Americas will host the event on March 25. The race begins at 5:00 and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

This is the first road course of the season for the Xfinity Series. The race is 46 laps across the 3.246-mile track. The three stages of the 157.596 mile race are 14 laps, 16 laps, and 16 laps.

A.J. Allmendinger is the defending race winner and Kyle Busch won the inaugural race for the Pit Boss 250 in 2021. William Byron heads into race day as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Ty Gibbs follows at +500 and Sammy Smith is +800. It’s a sizable drop from there to Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman at +1500 and then Sam Mayer at +5000.

How to watch the Pit Boss 250

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Pit Boss 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup