 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch Pit Boss 250 Xfinity race on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch Pit Boss 250 of the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas.

By David Fucillo
A general view of practice for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of The Americas on March 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Austin this weekend for the Pit Boss 250 presented by USA Today. The Circuit of the Americas will host the event on March 25. The race begins at 5:00 and will air on FS1 with the live stream available at FOX.com/live or on the FOX Sports App.

This is the first road course of the season for the Xfinity Series. The race is 46 laps across the 3.246-mile track. The three stages of the 157.596 mile race are 14 laps, 16 laps, and 16 laps.

A.J. Allmendinger is the defending race winner and Kyle Busch won the inaugural race for the Pit Boss 250 in 2021. William Byron heads into race day as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +350 odds. Ty Gibbs follows at +500 and Sammy Smith is +800. It’s a sizable drop from there to Sheldon Creed and Parker Kligerman at +1500 and then Sam Mayer at +5000.

How to watch the Pit Boss 250

Date: Saturday, March 25
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FOX.com/live

Live streaming the Pit Boss 250 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Starting lineup

2023 Pit Boss 250 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 A.J. Allmendinger 10
2 Sammy Smith 18
3 Ty Gibbs 19
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Parker Kligerman 48
6 John H. Nemechek 20
7 Riley Herbst 98
8 Justin Allgaier 7
9 William Byron 17
10 Cole Custer 0
11 Daniel Hemric 11
12 Austin Hill 21
13 Aric Almirola 08
14 Sam Mayer 1
15 Josh Berry 8
16 Sage Karam 44
17 Carson Hocevar 07
18 Miguel Paludo 88
19 Preston Pardus 50
20 Kaz Grala 26
21 Jeb Burton 27
22 Connor Mosack 24
23 Alex Labbe 92
24 Josh Bilicki 91
25 Jeremy Clements 51
26 Brandon Jones 9
27 Chandler Smith 16
28 Brett Moffitt 25
29 Anthony Alfredo 78
30 Brad Perez 53
31 Ryan Sieg 39
32 Ryan Ellis 43
33 Kyle Weatherman 02
34 Parker Retzlaff 31
35 Joe Graf Jr 38
36 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
37 Brennan Poole 6
38 Kyle Sieg 28

More From DraftKings Nation