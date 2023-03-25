 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s qualifying on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas on TV and via live online stream.

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on May 23, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

NASCAR is running its first road course races this weekend, and the Cup Series hits the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The race is generally known as the Texas Grand Prix in a non-sponsored context.

The race runs on Sunday, but a day prior we get qualifying. This year, COTA qualifying airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1 with a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The session will last a little over an hour.

The qualifying involves two rounds of racing. The field is split in half with Group A and Group B each running single-car, single lap qualifying runs. The five fastest drivers in each group advance and compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

A year ago, Ryan Blaney claimed pole position for the Texas Grand Prix and Ross Chasten won the race. The year prior in the inaugural running, Tyler Reddick claimed pole position and Chase Elliott won the race.

Kyle Larson opened as a +650 favorite to win earlier in the week at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the odds have moved considerably. Tyler Reddick opened at +900 but is now a +450 favorite. He has +650 odds and is followed by Chasten and Kyle Busch at +800. Tyler Reddick is +900 and William Byron and A.J. Allmendinger are +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 25
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Entry list

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Jordan Taylor 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Jenson Button 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 Conor Daly 50
33 Cody Ware 51
34 Ty Gibbs 54
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Josh Bilicki 78
37 Jimmie Johnson 84
38 Kimi Räikkönen 91
39 Daniel Suarez 99

