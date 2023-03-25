NASCAR qualifying for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix via live online stream

NASCAR is running its first road course races this weekend, and the Cup Series hits the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The race is generally known as the Texas Grand Prix in a non-sponsored context.

The race runs on Sunday, but a day prior we get qualifying. This year, COTA qualifying airs at 11:30 a.m. ET on FS1 with a live stream on foxsports.com/live. The session will last a little over an hour.

The qualifying involves two rounds of racing. The field is split in half with Group A and Group B each running single-car, single lap qualifying runs. The five fastest drivers in each group advance and compete for pole position and the rest of the top ten in the starting lineup.

A year ago, Ryan Blaney claimed pole position for the Texas Grand Prix and Ross Chasten won the race. The year prior in the inaugural running, Tyler Reddick claimed pole position and Chase Elliott won the race.

Kyle Larson opened as a +650 favorite to win earlier in the week at DraftKings Sportsbook, but the odds have moved considerably. Tyler Reddick opened at +900 but is now a +450 favorite. He has +650 odds and is followed by Chasten and Kyle Busch at +800. Tyler Reddick is +900 and William Byron and A.J. Allmendinger are +1200.

How to watch qualifying for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the race on Sunday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Entry list