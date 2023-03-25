 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas

By DKNation Staff Updated
A general view of qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Echopark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas on March 26, 2022 in Austin, Texas. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

Q1, Round B: The second group ran their round 1 qualifying runs and the five fastest were Tyler Reddick, Jordan Taylor, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Busch. They will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

Q1, Round A: The first group ran their round 1 qualifying runs and the five fastest were Erik Jones, William Byron, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson. They will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

It’s qualifying day for the Cup Series at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The green flag for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, but qualifying is on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. and airs on FS1.

The process takes a little over an hour, so we’ll know the full starting lineup by 12:45 or 1 p.m. The full field will be split in half for round one. The first half of the field will run a single lap of qualifying and the five fastest advance. The second half of the field will follow and the five fastest advance. The ten drivers that advanced will compete in a second round of qualifying for pole position.

Tyler Reddick enters qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race. He has +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Kyle Larson at +650 and Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch at +800. Chasten is the defending race winner. 2021 winner Chase Elliott is out due to injury and road course specialist Jordan Taylor (+2500) is racing in his car.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix qualifying results

Pos. Driver Car # Time
1 Tyler Reddick 45 130.305
2 Jordan Taylor 9 131.02
3 Austin Cindric 2 131.215
4 Alex Bowman 48 131.401
5 Kyle Busch 8 131.413
6 Bubba Wallace 23 131.498
7 Ross Chastain 1 131.562
8 Joey Logano 22 132.125
9 Harrison Burton 21 132.219
10 Chase Briscoe 14 132.401
11 Michael McDowell 34 132.498
12 Kimi Räikkönen 91 132.526
13 Justin Haley 31 132.539
14 Martin Truex Jr 19 132.575
15 Ryan Preece 41 132.629
16 Corey Lajoie 7 132.756
17 Austin Dillon 3 132.781
18 Jimmie Johnson 84 132.938
19 Todd Gilliland 38 134.038
20 Cody Ware 51 134.858

