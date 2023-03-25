NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

Q1, Round B: The second group ran their round 1 qualifying runs and the five fastest were Tyler Reddick, Jordan Taylor, Austin Cindric, Alex Bowman, and Kyle Busch. They will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

Q1, Round A: The first group ran their round 1 qualifying runs and the five fastest were Erik Jones, William Byron, A.J. Allmendinger, Daniel Suarez, and Kyle Larson. They will advance to the second round to compete for pole position.

It’s qualifying day for the Cup Series at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. The green flag for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix drops at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, but qualifying is on Saturday at 11:35 a.m. and airs on FS1.

The process takes a little over an hour, so we’ll know the full starting lineup by 12:45 or 1 p.m. The full field will be split in half for round one. The first half of the field will run a single lap of qualifying and the five fastest advance. The second half of the field will follow and the five fastest advance. The ten drivers that advanced will compete in a second round of qualifying for pole position.

Tyler Reddick enters qualifying as the favorite to win Sunday’s race. He has +450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook and is followed by Kyle Larson at +650 and Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch at +800. Chasten is the defending race winner. 2021 winner Chase Elliott is out due to injury and road course specialist Jordan Taylor (+2500) is racing in his car.

Here is the full entry list for Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix Cup Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.