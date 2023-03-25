 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Start time, TV channel for every Elite Eight game in the 2023 NCAA Tournament

Here, we have the full schedule of events and where to watch each game in the Elite Eight.

By Erik Buchinger
UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo reacts after a play against the St. Mary’s Gaels during the first half at MVP Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

This weekend’s slate of Elite Eight games are shaping up to feature plenty of entertaining matchups with four games to determine who will advance to the Final Four next weekend in Houston, Texas.

For the first time since the First Four, the NCAA Tournament will feature stand-alone games, and it’ll be that way through the national title game. The Elite Eight action will get started at on Saturday night at 6:00 p.m. ET with the final game of the weekend set to tip off at 4:55 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here list of Elite Eight start times and TV channels for the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ll update the Sunday list after Friday wraps and we get specific tip-off times and TV channels.

All times ET

Elite Eight TV schedule, Saturday

6:00 p.m. — No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State — TBS
8:30 p.m. — No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga — TBS

Elite Eight TV schedule, Sunday

2:00 p.m. TBA vs. TBA — CBS
4:55 p.m. TBA vs. TBA — CBS

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 2023 March Madness

View all 353 stories

More From DraftKings Nation