How to watch the Elite 8 via live stream

As a thrilling Sweet 16 comes to an end this weekend, we are fully emersed in March Madness and all its glory. On Thursday, we were provided with not one, but two instant classics on the hardwood, setting the tone for a blockbuster Elite 8.

However, if you missed any of the Sweet 16, I’m sure you have seen the highlights by now. K-State and Michigan State combined to produce a wire-to-wire thriller, with the Wildcats emerging victorious behind PG Markquis Nowell’s (NCAA Tournament all-time record) 19 assists to go with 20 points of his own. Requiring overtime, Nowell also covered the spread for K-State with a reverse layup at the final buzzer.

Then, in the late window, we saw an epic clash of West Coast CBB powerhouses. UCLA hit a late three-pointer to go up one point with 12 seconds left to play and was about to avenge being bounced out of the Big Dance last year (also eliminated by Gonzaga in 2022). Of course, Bulldog guard Julian Strawther then stepped up and drained his own three-pointer from straight away, sending the Bruins back to Westwood yet again.

Again, this all sets up for a monumental Elite Eight round. Tipping off on Saturday (Mar. 25), the East Region will commence the action with 9-seed FAU versus 3-seed Kansas State at Madison Square Garden, scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. Then, the West Region will follow at 8:49 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas; There, we will see 4-seed UConn clash with 3-seed Gonzaga. Both games will air nationally on TBS. The Elite 8 will then continue into Sunday on CBS.

For March Madness Live and WatchTBS, viewers will need to log in through a cable or streaming provider, while Paramount+ requires a subscription to its service or signing up for a free trial. If you don’t have a cable login to access those stations for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Elite 8.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas State shows as a 2-point favorite over Florida Atlantic. In that contest, the total is set at 144.5. In terms of UConn-Gonzaga, DraftKings Sportsbook has the Huskies as 2-point favorites despite holding the lower seed. There, the point total shows 153.5.