UConn vs. Gonzaga: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 4 UConn Huskies face off against the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Saturday. The West Region game is taking place in “Fabulous” Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, with tip-off scheduled for 8:49 p.m. ET. The game will air on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch CONN-GONZ at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The UConn Huskies (28-8) may have only finished 4th in the Big East this year, but their offense seems to have re-awoken since the Big Dance started last week. In three games at the NCAA Tournament this year, UConn has mowed over their competition, defeating Iona, Saint Mary’s and Arkansas all by more than 15 points. The Huskies have been led by explosive forward Adama Sanogo; His ensuing matchup with Gonzaga forward Drew Timme will be must-see TV.

Having earned higher than a 5-seed in the past six NCAA Tournaments, the Gonzaga Bulldogs (31-5) are well-decorated program that is somehow still looking for their first National championship. Yet, the Bulldogs may be playing their best ball of the season right now, currently riding a dozen-game winning streak dating back to the beginning of February (an OT loss to SMC). At the Big Dance, Gonzaga has already ran through Grand Canyon and TCU before winning a nail-biter over UCLA in the Sweet 16. Is this the year HC Mark Few and F Drew Timme finally gets the Zags to the promised land?

How to watch UConn vs. Gonzaga

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 8:49 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -2

Total: 153.5

Moneyline: UConn -135, Gonzaga +115