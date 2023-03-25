FAU vs. Kansas State: Game time, live stream, TV channel, how to watch March Madness 2023

The Elite Eight round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament is underway and the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls face off against the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday. The East Region game is taking place in New York City at Madison Square Garden, with tip-off scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET. The game will air nationally on TBS.

March Madness will be streamed in its entirety on at NCAA.com, with subscriptions not necessary. You can watch FAU-KSU at March Madness Live. There will be a 30-40 second lag on the game, so keep that in mind for your in-game betting on the contest.

The Florida Atlantic Owls (34-3), despite playing in CUSA, boast a roster that his the length and athleticism of a Power 5 program. So far through the Big Dance, FAU has already defeated Memphis, Fairleigh Dickinson and Tennessee (pulling off upsets in two of the three games). The Owls will need to ride behind their athleticism and defense, the latter of which has stepped up in the tourney. In three contests at the this year’s Big Dance, FAU opponents are averaging under 64 points per game. Also, the Owls have not lost since February 16.

In head coach Jerome Tang’s first season at the helm in Manhattan, the Kansas State Wildcats (26-9) have been one of the best stories of the 2022-23 season. Coming into the year, K-State was picked to finish last (by many experts) in a highly competitive Big 12 conference. Fast-forward to now, and their electric style of play led by Markquis Nowell and Keyonte Johnson has already got them through Montana State, Kentucky and Michigan State at the Big Dance. On the cusp of the Final Four, KSU may be playing with more zeal than anyone right now.

How to watch Florida Atlantic vs. Kansas State

Date: Saturday, March 25

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: March Madness Live

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Kansas State -1.5

Total: 144.5

Moneyline: Kansas State -130, FAU +110