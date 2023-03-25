Who is announcing FAU vs. Kansas State in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Tipping off Saturday from NYC’s Madison Square Garden, the East Region will begin the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament, featuring the Florida Atlantic Owls versus the Kansas State Wildcats.

Game time is scheduled for 6:09 p.m. ET on TBS, but which announcers will be on the call?

2023 March Madness: No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 3 Kansas State

For FAU-KSU, we will see a well-experienced announcing team. Calling Play-by-Play will be Brian Anderson, who has been in that role for the Milwaukee Brewers’ television side since 2007. He is a staple of TBS’ baseball broadcast, and often lends his to the MLB postseason.

The Color Analyst on Saturday will be 14-year NBA veteran Jim Jackson. Currently, Jackson serves as the analyst for the Los Angeles Clippers’ TV broadcasts. An Ohio State product, Jackson also makes media appearances on the Big Ten Network.

Handling the Sideline Reporter duties will be Allie LaForce, who has over 10 years experience covering NCAA Basketball. Additionally, LaForce played basketball briefly at Ohio University under HC Semeka Randall.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, K-State is showing as a slim 1.5-point favorite over FAU. The point total is set at 144.5.