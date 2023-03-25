Who is announcing UConn vs. Gonzaga in Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament?

Tipping off Saturday from T-Mobile Arena on the world famous Las Vegas Strip, the West Region will finish their quadrant with the UConn Huskies facing the Gonzaga Bulldogs. Game time is scheduled for 5:49 p.m. ET on TBS, but which announcers will be on the call?

2023 March Madness: No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

UConn-Gonzaga has the potential to be the best game of the entire Elite Eight slate. With similar styles and solid foundations from excellent coaching, the Bulldogs and Huskies should be a real dog fight of a game: Keep a keen eye on the matchup between fowards Drew Timme and Adama Sanogo.

Airing nationally on TBS, the broadcast team will be as follows:

Calling Play-by-Play will be the vocal treasure that is Kevin Harlan. A two-time National Sportscaster of the Year recipient, Harlan carries a voice as iconic as any in basketball broadcasting; He brings over 40 years of experience to the table.

Serving as Color Analysts will be veterans Stan Van Gundy and Dan Bonner. Of course, Van Gundy has immense experience as an NCAA and NBA coach, as well announcing. Bonner, who formerly played college basketball at the University of Virginia, also makes appearances on the ACC Network.

The Sideline Reporter for UConn-Gonzaga will be Lauren Shehadi, who is also affiliated with MLB Network. A graduate of the University of Florida, Shehadi has been active in the broadcasting industry since 2007.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, UConn is a 2-point favorite despite holding the lower seed against Gonzaga. The total is set at 153.5.