Full list of odds to win 2023 World Series

The Astros quest to repeat as world champions this week. They’ll be doing so at the top as well, as DraftKings Sportsbook has them at +600 to win the World Series — the best odds in baseball. With Opening Day less than a week away and optimism abound across all 30 teams, here’s a breakdown of the odds.
2023 World Series odds
Favorites
Astros +600
The no-brainer to end all no-brainers. After winning the World Series last fall, the Astros brought in an on-base machine in Jose Abreu to complement one of the most dangerous lineups in baseball. While the loss of Justin Verlander will hurt, the Astros are returning the other five starters from their World Series team, along with having top prospect Hunter Brown waiting in the wings once he gets back from the injured list. The rest of the AL West got better, but the Astros still stand above everyone else.
Yankees +750
With Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo returning (along with the addition of Carlos Rodon), the Yankees are one of the favorites to win the World Series after losing in the ALCS last season. While their roster still has some problems, the Yankees have one of the most complete rosters in the bigs, along with having depth at almost every position.
Braves +750
The top-ranked NL team in this year’s rankings, the Braves ran into the Phillies’ buzzsaw in the postseason after winning the NL East in the last week of the season. Along with having one of the best young cores in baseball, the Braves added catcher Sean Murphy in the offseason in a trade with the Athletics. The loss of Dansby Swanson will hurt, but the Braves have the talent to go against anyone in baseball.
Sleepers
Guardians +2200
It seems like eons ago that the Guardians had a 2-1 series lead over the Yankees in the ALDS. After coming out of nowhere to win the AL Central last season, Cleveland’s poised to contend this year thanks to a team built around solid pitching and fundamental baseball. While it’s only natural to expect some regression (the Guardians outscored their opponents by 64 runs last season despite not relying on home runs), this team’s core could carry them to the World Series. Could this be the year they trade away prospects at the deadline for a true impact player?
Angels +4500
They have to make the playoffs at some point, right? While the Angels have only made the postseason twice since 2010, they boast two of the best players in the world in Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout and made some solid free-agent signings in OF Hunter Renfroe and LHP Tyler Anderson. While Trout and Ohtani can only do so much to help the Angels win, the pressure is on this year since Ohtani can become a free agent after this season.
Odds
Giants +6000
Red Sox +6000
Marlins +7500
Orioles +8000
Cubs +9000
Diamondbacks +17000
Royals +20000
Reds +20000
Pirates +25000
Tigers +25000
Nationals +50000
Rockies +50000
Athletics +50000