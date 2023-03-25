Full list of odds to win AL Pennant in 2023 MLB season

Last season, the Houston Astros blew through the American League en route to a World Series champion. Now, with Opening Day less than a week away, we’re taking a look at some of the odds to win the American League pennant on DraftKings Sportsbook.
2023 AL Pennant Odds
Astros +310
It’s hard to bet against the defending world champions. While the Astros lost Justin Verlander, they gained Jose Abreu. The core of their World Series-winning team is still there, and they’re the team to beat until proven otherwise.
Yankees +370
Despite getting bushwhacked by the Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees enter the season as a World Series champion because of their depth, pitching and Aaron Judge. Now it’s just a matter of it can all come together at the right time.
Sleepers
Rays +900
Despite having a lineup decimated by injuries and a lineup that went cold for long stretches of the season, the Rays still managed to finish third in the AL East and earn a postseason berth. While the Rays stayed out of the free-agent market (starter Zach Eflin was their biggest acquisition), no franchise is able to get more out of its talent than the Rays.
Rangers +2000
For the second straight year, the Rangers won the offseason, with this year’s prize being two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. While last year’s signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien didn’t translate into a postseason berth in 2022, the Rangers are a dangerous team — the only question is if they’ll be able to make it out of the stacked AL West.
Odds
Astros +310
Yankees +370
Blue Jays +650
Mariners +900
Rays +900
Guardians +1100
Twins +1600
White Sox +1800
Angels +2000
Rangers +2000
Red Sox +2800
Orioles +3500
Royals +10000
Tigers +12000
Athletics +25000