 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full list of odds to win AL Pennant in 2023 MLB season

We go over odds to win the American League in the 2023 MLB season.

By Henry Palattella
Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros celebrates with teammates after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the 2022 World Series in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Last season, the Houston Astros blew through the American League en route to a World Series champion. Now, with Opening Day less than a week away, we’re taking a look at some of the odds to win the American League pennant on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 AL Pennant Odds

Astros +310

It’s hard to bet against the defending world champions. While the Astros lost Justin Verlander, they gained Jose Abreu. The core of their World Series-winning team is still there, and they’re the team to beat until proven otherwise.

Yankees +370

Despite getting bushwhacked by the Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees enter the season as a World Series champion because of their depth, pitching and Aaron Judge. Now it’s just a matter of it can all come together at the right time.

Sleepers

Rays +900

Despite having a lineup decimated by injuries and a lineup that went cold for long stretches of the season, the Rays still managed to finish third in the AL East and earn a postseason berth. While the Rays stayed out of the free-agent market (starter Zach Eflin was their biggest acquisition), no franchise is able to get more out of its talent than the Rays.

Rangers +2000

For the second straight year, the Rangers won the offseason, with this year’s prize being two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. While last year’s signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien didn’t translate into a postseason berth in 2022, the Rangers are a dangerous team — the only question is if they’ll be able to make it out of the stacked AL West.

Odds

Astros +310
Yankees +370
Blue Jays +650
Mariners +900
Rays +900
Guardians +1100
Twins +1600
White Sox +1800
Angels +2000
Rangers +2000
Red Sox +2800
Orioles +3500
Royals +10000
Tigers +12000
Athletics +25000

More From DraftKings Nation