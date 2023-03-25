Full list of odds to win AL Pennant in 2023 MLB season

Last season, the Houston Astros blew through the American League en route to a World Series champion. Now, with Opening Day less than a week away, we’re taking a look at some of the odds to win the American League pennant on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 AL Pennant Odds

Astros +310

It’s hard to bet against the defending world champions. While the Astros lost Justin Verlander, they gained Jose Abreu. The core of their World Series-winning team is still there, and they’re the team to beat until proven otherwise.

Yankees +370

Despite getting bushwhacked by the Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees enter the season as a World Series champion because of their depth, pitching and Aaron Judge. Now it’s just a matter of it can all come together at the right time.

Sleepers

Rays +900

Despite having a lineup decimated by injuries and a lineup that went cold for long stretches of the season, the Rays still managed to finish third in the AL East and earn a postseason berth. While the Rays stayed out of the free-agent market (starter Zach Eflin was their biggest acquisition), no franchise is able to get more out of its talent than the Rays.

Rangers +2000

For the second straight year, the Rangers won the offseason, with this year’s prize being two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. While last year’s signings of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien didn’t translate into a postseason berth in 2022, the Rangers are a dangerous team — the only question is if they’ll be able to make it out of the stacked AL West.

Odds

Astros +310

Yankees +370

Blue Jays +650

Mariners +900

Rays +900

Guardians +1100

Twins +1600

White Sox +1800

Angels +2000

Rangers +2000

Red Sox +2800

Orioles +3500

Royals +10000

Tigers +12000

Athletics +25000