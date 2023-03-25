Full list of odds to win NL Pennant in 2023 MLB season

Last year, the Phillies snuck into the postseason before tearing through the postseason en route to a World Series berth. Now, with Opening Day less than a week away, here’s a look at some of the odds to win the National League pennant on DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 NL Pennant Odds

Favorites

Braves +370

The 2021 World Series champions have the best young core in the league, and added catcher Sean Murphy via trade in the offseason. The NL East might be the best division in baseball, but the Braves are the class of the National League.

Dodgers +425

Despite winning 111 games in 2022, last season was a disappointment for the Dodgers, who bowed out in the NLDS at the hands of the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers lost star shortstop Trea Turner to the Phillies in free agency but gained solid depth pieces in J.D. Martinez and Noah Syndergaard. The regular season won’t be a problem for this team, it’ll all come down to scoring runs in the postseason.

Sleepers

Cardinals +800

In the last three years, the Cardinals have put together incredible regular seasons only for their season to end in the Wild Card Round. Now, St. Louis will enter 2023 looking to break that curse, and they’ll be doing so with a team that’s fairly similar to last year's. The biggest difference will be behind the plate, where new arrival Willson Contreras will be taking over for franchise icon Yadier Molina, who retired in the offseason along with Albert Pujols. If the Cards’ rotation is able to stay healthy, they should make a run.

Phillies +850

The Phillies made it to the World Series in 2022, signed the top shortstop on the market... and still enter the season with the sixth-best odds to win it all. Along with adding Turner, the Phillies signed Taijuan Walker and Craig Kimbrel in the hopes they’ll be able to find their former selves. The biggest thing for the Phillies will be the health of Bryce Harper. If he’s able to come back healthy and playing as he did in October, watch out.

Odds

Braves +370

Dodgers +425

Padres +475

Mets +475

Cardinals +800

Phillies +850

Brewers +1400

Giants +2500

Marlins +3500

Cubs +4500

Diamondbacks +7000

Reds +10000

Pirates +12000

Rockies +20000

Nationals +25000