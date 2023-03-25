Odds, picks, predictions to win AL East in 2023 MLB season

Last season, the Yankees won the American League East handily behind a record-setting season from Aaron Judge, depth, and a strong pitching rotation. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the division was filled with slouches, as the AL East produced three playoff teams and four teams who .500. With that in mind, here’s a look at how this year’s iteration of the AL East might shake out, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 MLB odds: AL East

Yankees +125

Blue Jays +205

Rays +340

Red Sox +1500

Orioles +2500

Again, it’s no surprise the Yankees are at the top, as they’re bringing back Judge and Anthony Rizzo along with adding Carlos Rodon to their already-loaded pitching staff... That said, the Blue Jays are nipping at their heels with a repurposed outfield consisting of Kevin Kiermaier and Daulton Varsho. Last year the Jays never seemed to put together all at once before blowing an 8-1 lead to the Mariners in Game Two of the Wild Card Series. They have the talent to compete with the Yankees, they just need to make the extra step.

Despite having a lackluster offense and a pitching staff marred by injuries, the Rays were able to make the postseason last year. They have the young talent and are among MLB’s best in developing talent, but winning the division seems like a bit of a longshot. They have the makings of a Wild Card team.

The Orioles are the team to watch. They nearly made it to the postseason last year thanks to an infusion of youth, and the training wheels should come off this season. Adley Rutschman has a legit shot at being an All-Star this year and should start the year with No. 1 prospect Gunner Henderson on their roster. This team’s biggest question mark is their pitching: they’ll start the season relying on Kyle Bradish, Kyle Gibson and Dean Dremer in their rotation until top prospect Grayson Rodriguez arrives. The O’s won’t win the division this year, but they should be a postseason team.

The Red Sox are the clear outsider in this division. Xander Bogaerts is gone, Trevor Story’s hurt and a 36-year-old Corey Kluber is starting for them on Opening Day. It’s going to be a barren summer in Boston, and the odds reflect that.

Prediction: Blue Jays +205

This is finally the year that the Blue Jays make the most of their potential. They’re loaded with talent and now should have some extra motivation to win the division. The Yankees may be the most complete team, but the Blue Jays are the most talented. This should come down to the last week of the season.