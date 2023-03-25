Odds, picks, predictions to win AL Central in 2023 MLB season

In 2022, the Cleveland Guardians hit and ran their way to the top of the American League Central. Now, with Opening Day less than a week away, we’re taking a look at how this year’s version of the AL Central could play out, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

2023 MLB odds: AL Central

Guardians +130

Twins +215

White Sox +250

Royals +3000

Tigers +3000

This is going to be a three-team race for the title, and the odds reflect it. Last year, the Guardians outscored their opponents by 64 runs despite not relying on home runs. This year’s rule changes should help them even more, as the lack of shifts should result in more singles, and the larger bases should make it easier to run. There are some legitimate questions about the back of their rotation, but the Guardians were a good team who got better with their acquisitions of Mike Zunino and Josh Bell. They’re the favorite to win this division for a reason.

The Twins lost Carlos Correa (twice) in the offseason before bringing him back after failed physicals with the Mets and Giants. He was the heartbeat of this team and should put together another big year. Byron Buxton starting the year at DH is the smart thing for the Twins to do; they would have had a legit chance to win the division last year if he was able to stay healthy. The loss of AL batting champ Luis Arraez hurts them, but the addition of Pablo Lopez doesn’t, as the Twins now have a rotation that can keep up with the Guardians.

The White enter this year with a new manager in the dugout, which might be the most important thing for this year, as Tony La Russa appeared to have worn out his welcome. new manager Pedro Grifol should help motivate a team that has the talent but has let injuries and disappointing seasons get in their way. Tim Anderson, Yoan Moncada, Luis Robert Jr. and Yasmani Grandal all went through some kind of slump last season; if they’re able to play even marginally better this season, they have a shot to win the division. Dylan Cease is one of the best pitchers in the division and should pitch like it. That said, they’re going to be starting the season without closer Liam Hendriks, who is undergoing treatment for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

The Tigers and Royals can be lumped together as franchises that appear to be rudderless. In 2021 the Tigers signed Javier Baez to a six-year, $140 million contract, and he went out and hit .238. Last season was supposed to be Detroit’s step toward contention, now they’ll be lucky if they win 75 games this year... The same can be said for the Royals, who put together a disappointing season after appearing to take a step forward in 2021. This is a big year for Bobby Witt Jr., as the former No. 1 prospect impressed last year, and now will look to build on it for this season. The Royals' biggest weakness is in pitching (they had the fourth-worst ERA in baseball last season), and they made marginal upgrades to their staff with the additions of Ryan Yarbrough and Jordan Lyles

Prediction: Guardians +130

This is Cleveland’s division to lose, and I just don’t see it happening. They have the best player in the division (Jose Ramirez), a pitching staff that has enough talent to consistently keep the team in games, and a style of play that should fit into the rule changes. The race for this year’s division crown should be a lot tighter (I think the White Sox finish second and earn a playoff spot), but the Guardians should repeat as AL Central champs.