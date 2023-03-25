Odds, picks, predictions to win AL West in 2023 MLB season

The Houston Astros have dominated the AL West, taking five of the last six division crowns. It shouldn’t be a surprise that the 2022 World Series Champions are favored to finish atop the AL West once again. However, the Seattle Mariners will look to challenge that while the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers look to take a step forward as well.

Let’s dive into the AL West odds via DraftKings Sportsbook while making a prediction on the division winner.

2023 MLB odds: AL West

Houston Astros: -175

Seattle Mariners: +320

Los Angeles Angels: +750

Texas Rangers: +850

Oakland Athletics: +25000

You could argue that the Astros won’t only win the AL West, but they could contend for the best record in baseball. The Los Angeles Dodgers might have something to say about that, but Houston is favored (+225) to hold the top seed in the American League. The New York Yankees (+320) and Toronto Blue Jays (+500) are next in line.

The Mariners step in as the most plausible challenger for the AL West crown. Seattle went 90-72 last season, but it’s difficult to envision this squad taking too much of a leap forward. It will likely take 100+ wins to jump the Astros. The Mariners are not a 100+ win team. The Angels and Rangers don’t fit that mold either.

Even with Jose Altuve injured to begin the season, the Astros have the depth, starting pitching, and bullpen to run with the division once again.

Prediction: Houston Astros -175