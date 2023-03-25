Odds, picks, predictions to win NL East in 2023 MLB season

The NL East is one of the most competitive divisions in baseball. Three teams make a legitimate case to finish on top, as the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, and Philadelphia Phillies are all equipped to win at the moment. That sentiment doesn’t extend to the Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals, which are both longshots to claim the division.

So which squad will end up with the 2023 NL East crown? We’ll break down the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) and predictions below.

2023 MLB odds: NL East

Atlanta Braves: +110

New York Mets: +175

Philadelphia Phillies: +370

Miami Marlins: +2200

Washington Nationals: +25000

The Braves have claimed five straight NL East titles, and it’s not surprising to see them at the top of the odds board. However, the Mets and Phillies are reasonable usurpers. Especially the former. Expect this to be another two-team race down the stretch. As you may recall, the Mets squandered the NL East last season as the Braves passed them at the very end.

While the Mets have a rock-solid offense to go along with Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, the Braves have the balance and depth to make it six straight division crowns. You could argue that New York’s biggest strength comes from two pitchers that are 38+ years old. It’s hard to believe they’ll make it through the entire season without injury. Not having Edwin Diaz hurts too.

The door is wide open for the Braves to keep doing their thing. The Mets' best chance at winning the division came last season, and it’s hard to believe they’ll get back to 100+ wins. Atlanta, on the other hand, has the firepower to hit that milestone. This is a strong bet at plus-money odds.

Prediction: Atlanta Braves +110