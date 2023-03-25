 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga preview, picks for Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies and No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs meet at T-Mobile Arena in the Elite Eight of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. We’ve got everything you need on both teams ahead of the game here.

By DKNation Staff
UConn Huskies forward Adama Sanogo reacts after a play against the St. Mary’s Gaels during the first half at MVP Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 4 UConn Huskies advanced to the Elite Eight with a big win over Arkansas where they will face the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Zags defeated No. 2 UCLA in a Sweet Sixteen instant classic. The game will air on TBS at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 25. UConn is a 2.5-point favorite.

No. 4 UConn 28-8 (13-7 Big East)

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Iona 87-63
Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55
Third Round: Defeated No. 8 Arkansas, 88-65
KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 7 Offense, 18 Defense
Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo (16.9 PPG)
Key stat of tournament: Averaging 81.6 PPG through three tournament games

UConn is not turning down the heat. They took down an Arkansas team that beat No. 1 Kansas with ease, and their closest game thus far saw them win by 15 points. Adama Sanogo had 18 points and eight rebounds in the Sweet 16 — his lowest stat line thus far. Their offense has been unstoppable, as they shot 57.4% from the field in their latest game and 45% from the perimeter, out-rebounding Arky 43-31.

No. 3 Gonzaga 31-5 (14-2 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70
Second Round: Defeated No. 6 TCU 84-81
Third Round: Defeated No. 2 UCLA 79-76
KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 1 Offense, 75 Defense
Leading scorer: Drew Timme (20.9 ppg)
Key stat of tournament: Gonzaga leading the nation in effective field goal percentage at 58.5%.

The Zags advance! With UConn’s powerhouse offense going up against the best shooting team in the nation, this one should be fun to watch. Gonzaga put together a huge comeback against UCLA to pull ahead in the final minutes of the game. Timme had a whopping 36 points, and the Bulldogs were 50% from the field. They out-rebounded the Bruins 50-26.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -2.5
Total: 153.5
Moneyline: UConn -145, Gonzaga +125

The Pick: Over 153.5

These are two offenses that have not been missing shots, and it’s not ridiculous to expect this to venture into the 80-point range on both sides in what will be a shootout. The Sanogo-Timme matchup should neutralize any rebounding advantage that these teams have had thus far.

