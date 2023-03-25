No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga preview, picks for Elite 8 of 2023 NCAA Tournament

The No. 4 UConn Huskies advanced to the Elite Eight with a big win over Arkansas where they will face the No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Zags defeated No. 2 UCLA in a Sweet Sixteen instant classic. The game will air on TBS at 8:49 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 25. UConn is a 2.5-point favorite.

First Round: Defeated No. 13 Iona 87-63

Second Round: Defeated No. 5 Saint Mary’s 70-55

Third Round: Defeated No. 8 Arkansas, 88-65

KenPom rating: 4 Overall, 7 Offense, 18 Defense

Leading scorer: Adama Sanogo (16.9 PPG)

Key stat of tournament: Averaging 81.6 PPG through three tournament games

UConn is not turning down the heat. They took down an Arkansas team that beat No. 1 Kansas with ease, and their closest game thus far saw them win by 15 points. Adama Sanogo had 18 points and eight rebounds in the Sweet 16 — his lowest stat line thus far. Their offense has been unstoppable, as they shot 57.4% from the field in their latest game and 45% from the perimeter, out-rebounding Arky 43-31.

No. 3 Gonzaga 31-5 (14-2 WCC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Grand Canyon 82-70

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 TCU 84-81

Third Round: Defeated No. 2 UCLA 79-76

KenPom rating: 6 Overall, 1 Offense, 75 Defense

Leading scorer: Drew Timme (20.9 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Gonzaga leading the nation in effective field goal percentage at 58.5%.

The Zags advance! With UConn’s powerhouse offense going up against the best shooting team in the nation, this one should be fun to watch. Gonzaga put together a huge comeback against UCLA to pull ahead in the final minutes of the game. Timme had a whopping 36 points, and the Bulldogs were 50% from the field. They out-rebounded the Bruins 50-26.

Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: UConn -2.5

Total: 153.5

Moneyline: UConn -145, Gonzaga +125

The Pick: Over 153.5

These are two offenses that have not been missing shots, and it’s not ridiculous to expect this to venture into the 80-point range on both sides in what will be a shootout. The Sanogo-Timme matchup should neutralize any rebounding advantage that these teams have had thus far.