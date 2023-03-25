2023 NBA Draft prospect stock watch heading into Elite 8 of NCAA tournament

We’ve hit the Elite 8 in the 2023 NCAA tournament and at this point, there aren’t a lot of top NBA prospects left in the bracket. This was already a relatively thin group heading into March Madness and due to a few upsets, some of the bigger names are not going to make it to the weekend.

Here’s a look at how some players are faring heading into the Elite Eight and what they can do to raise their NBA Draft stock.

Stock Up

Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State Wildcats

Nowell being 5-8 is going to be the big concern for scouts. Even Kemba Walker, who had a successful NBA career, stood at 6-0. However, the K-State guard has elite vision and leadership qualities. He also fought through an injury to help his team take down Michigan State, setting a tournament record for most assists in a game in the process. If he goes to the Final Four, Nowell should continue to win people over despite his smaller stature.

Drew Timme, F, Gonzaga Bulldogs

There’s a lot of downsides to Timme as a prospect. He’s not a great defender in space, he struggles to shoot free throws and his three-point shot hasn’t really developed. However, he’s nearly automatic in the paint and his passing skills have improved tremendously. Timme could sneak into the end of the first round if he keeps playing like this and Gonzaga keeps winning.

Stock Down

Brandon Miller, F, Alabama Crimson Tide

Miller is still going to be a lottery prospect and should still go in the top 5. This was a showing from the depths of hell. He shot 3-19 from the floor in Alabama’s loss to San Diego State, including going 1-10 from deep. He failed to get to the line much to mitigate this poor performance, and committed six turnovers. When your shot isn’t falling, you have to be able to positively impact the game in other ways. Miller simply wasn’t able to do that in a key moment.

Jarace Walker, F, Houston Cougars

Walker’s final stat line in the loss to Miami isn’t actually all that bad. He finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and four blocks. What is bad is going 4-16 from the floor and routinely getting matched up on a guard, which led to the Hurricanes getting open looks from deep and pulling Walker out of the paint more. He’ll have to improve his mobility at the next level.