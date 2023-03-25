Breaking down public betting splits for Saturday’s Elite 8 NCAA Tournament matchups

The Elite Eight kicks off on Saturday, March 25, missing all four No. 1 seeds for the first time in tournament history. The excitement continues ahead of the final weekend of the tournament as No. 3 Kansas State faces No. 9 Florida Atlantic and No. 4 UConn faces No. 3 Gonzaga. Both games will air on CBS, and the winners will head to the Final Four next weekend in Houston, Texas.

Here’s a look at how the public is betting Saturday’s Elite Eight matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook.

No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 9 Florida Atlantic

Spread: K-State -1.5

Total: 143.5

Moneyline: K-State -125, FAU +105

The public is riding with Kansas State on this one — 83% of the cash and 85% of the bets placed are on the Wildcats to cover the 1.5-point spread. The K-State moneyline also has over 80% of the handle and the wagers, and a high-scoring is favored by the public, with 66% of dollars wagered and 68% of bets placed on the over.

No. 4 UConn vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Spread: UConn -2.5

Total: 153

Moneyline: UConn -145, Gonzaga +125

UConn is hot right now, and people are betting that way. The UConn -2.5 spread sees 79% of dollars wagered and 64% of bets, and the Huskies moneyline has 67% of wagers and 74% of the handle. The over is also heavily favored in this matchup, with 69% of bettors leaning that way and putting down 76% of total money wagered.