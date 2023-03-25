Odds, picks, predictions to win NL Central in 2023 MLB season

A different team has won the NL Central in each of the last three seasons. In 2022, the St. Louis Cardinals won the division with a 93-67 record. That was seven games ahead of the second-place Milwaukee Brewers. Do the Cardinals have what it takes to repeat as division champs, or will the Brewers put it all together? What about the other teams, particularly the Chicago Cubs?

We’ll break down the NL Central odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) and predictions below.

2023 MLB odds: NL Central

St. Louis Cardinals: -125

Milwaukee Brewers: +165

Chicago Cubs: +650

Pittsburgh Pirates: +3000

Cincinnati Reds: +6000

When looking at these options on paper, it’s hard to deny that the Cardinals are the best team in this division. After all, that’s why they are favored. However, the gap between St. Louis and Milwaukee doesn’t seem as vast as the oddsmakers are implying.

The time is now for Milwaukee, which boasts an outstanding rotation with Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Freddy Peralta leading the charge. While outfielder Christian Yelich isn’t the player he used to be, the Brewers’ lineup is still solid from top to bottom. The lineup is solid from top to bottom.

It feels like people are sleeping on how good this Milwaukee rotation could be. Burnes is frustrated with the franchise after his arbitration hearing, but his talent is undeniable. If he can put that behind him and start the season strong, then Burnes and Woodruff could be one of the best starting combinations in baseball.

Remember when the Brewers ran away with the division in 2021? It doesn’t feel like Milwaukee is far away from that type of form.

Prediction: Milwaukee Brewers +165